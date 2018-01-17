Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LANSING (CBSMiami) – Hour after hour, young women in a Michigan courtroom described their anger and pain after being abused by the former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

During a four day sentencing hearing, the victims are pointing the blame at their abuser and his prestigious employers.

For two straight days, women have told wrenching stories of sexual abuse, condemning not only Larry Nassar, but the institutions that failed to stop him.

Including USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

“You failed all of us and for that I see you in the same category of criminal as I do the criminal standing before us today,” victim Olivia Cowan said in court.

MSU received 125 complaints, one from Amanda Thomashow.

She described its investigation as brief and sloppy, eventually clearing Nassar to continue his medical practice.

“Michigan State University, a school I loved and trusted, had the audacity to tell me I didn’t know the difference between sexual assault and a medical procedure,” Thomashow said.

Former gymnast Jeanette Antolin condemned his employers and their motives.

“It is the evil that places money and medals above the welfare of children,” Antolin said.

Both institutions released statements.

MSU says, in part: “any suggestion that the university covered up Nassar’s horrific conduct is simply false.”

As for USA Gymnastics… “we are absolutely disgusted by his abhorrent actions.”

But the mother of gymnast Maggie Nichols accused Nassar’s employers of gross, inexcusable negligence.

“Including USA Gymnastics and I see you are representing them there. They are accountable,” Gina Nichols said.

More than 100 women are suing USA Gymnastics and MSU for failing to stop Nassar’s abuse.

As Jeanette Antolin told him in court, the little girls he took advantage of have come back to haunt him for the rest of his life.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting seven girls.

Prosecutors are seeking at least 40 years in prison on top of 60 years for owning child pornography.