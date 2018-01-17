Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are currently over 400 unsolved murders in Florida and all of them are posted on this website.

All of the cases were posted by local law enforcement agencies in the state.

Why?

The point is to get the community to know about the cases and possibly help out if they know anything about it.

“In Florida, the bad guys are never off the hook,” said Senator Aaron Bean (R-FL) who came up with the idea for the website. “Our goal is to arrest the criminals who committed these crimes. By empowering our citizens, they can help local law enforcement agencies by providing tips on these cases.”

The website, unveiled Wednesday, is being run by Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The public can submit tips and contact investigators in the unsolved cases.

“Florida’s local law enforcement agencies work tirelessly on these unsolved cases,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “This website allows local agencies to display their unsolved homicide cases to be seen by millions of eyes.”

While there are currently more than 400 cases posted, law enforcement expects that number to grow since the public can also submit unsolved cases to be featured on the website.

“No matter how much time passes, law enforcement will continue to search for answers to bring justice for victims and their families,” said Chief Kevin Lystad, Miami Shores Police Department and President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association.