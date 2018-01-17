Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A star of CBS primetime is here in South Florida.
Tom Selleck picked up a pretty big award on Wednesday night, one that comes from his peers in the industry.
They call it NATPE, National Association Of Television Program Executives.
It’s where TV shows are bought and sold, and year after year they hold it at the Fountainbleu in Miami Beach.
Also every year they present the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards to recipients recognized for their extraordinary passion leadership and independence through their work in television.
There were five honorees on Wednesday, including Jane Fonda and Selleck.
Selleck was honored for his life’s work, including his eight seasons in the lead role of ‘Bluebloods’ the CBS Friday night family drama.