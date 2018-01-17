By now if you follow high school football, especially in the offseason, where 7-on-7 has taken over nationally, you know about the success that the South Florida Express has had through the years.

While many other programs have popped up – and won along the way – SFE will always be recognized – nationally – for what they have been able to bring to the table in the offseason.

Last weekend, the much-anticipated tryout for some 60 spots on two teams – plus the 15 and under group, and over 275 came out for the first day – and over 100 returned for the second day at Ives Estates Park in North Miami-Dade.

With former 7-on-7 and local high school stars such as Quincy Wilson (University School, Florida, Indianapolis Colts), Major Wright (St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida and several NFL teams, and Tracy Howard (Miramar, Miami and several NFL teams) looking on, there were some huge standouts who came to make the team, and while everyone who came out didn’t gain a spot, they did get recognized.

“What we have been fortunate to have done through the years is have great coaches who attract tremendous prospects,” said Brett Goetz, who has been responsible for launching these “all-star” teams for this past decade. “We have been able to travel, compete against the best teams around and have given these young men something they may not have received in the past.”

No matter where you looked – on Saturday with the tryout and the line camp – or on Sunday, when they cut the team down and gave some of the elite players a chance to shine.

With national and locally media and fan websites on hand, prospects such as University School safety Josh Sanguinetti, running back Kenny McIntosh and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Cardinal Gibbons’ prospects quarterback Nik Scalzo, receivers Majon Wright, Marseille Jackson and tight end Nik Ognenovic were impressive. So were

Chaminade-Madonna receiver John Dunmore and Tennessee-committed cornerback Te’Cory Couch.

Other prospects that also turned heads included St. Thomas Aquinas safety Jordan Battle, Northwestern playmaker Larry Robbins, who had a huge state championship game at defensive back.

Former Belen Jesuit standout Andy Garcia, who truly impact the state champion American Heritage Patriots, is a 2020 linebacker who will start to receive national attention. So will fellow 2020 standout receiver Marcus Fleming, who is currently at Miami High.

Freshman receiver Jacorey Brooks (Booker T. Washington), Carol City 2020 cornerback Jarvis Brownlee is truly on the rise – as is Northwestern 2019 defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, who was once again dominating in the first ever SFE Big Man Challenge.

Miramar’s Henry Gray, a 2020 standout, is someone many had watched during the season for the Patriots, stepped up as well. St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Jamal Cooney showed his tremendous skills as well. Class of 2020 standout Douglas Emilien (American Heritage) and his teammate, Class of 2019 cornerback Clarence Burley, also impressed. The Patriots also have a real good quarterback prospect in Class for 2020 standout Edwin Rhodes.

No matter if he plays quarterback, tight end or linebacker, Class of 2020 St. Thomas standout Derek Wingo once again looked impressive. He turned heads last year at the SFE tryout.

Another prospect who showed what he can do a year ago is Doral Academy defensive back Wendell Philord. He also made life tough on receivers during the two days.

Here are some other talent that caught the attention of everyone over the two days:

Billy Alceus, WR, Deerfield Beach

Joshua Ancrum, WR/DB, Norland

Ernest Balkman, WR, Northwestern

Tyriq Brown, LB, Miramar

Tyrus Clinch Jr., DB, Northwestern

Hugh Dinnall, LB, Miramar

Dario Esposito, DB, North Broward Prep

Conner Hindley, WR, Delray American Heritage

Jordan Irizarrry, WR, University School

Tyrese Lamour, DB, Miramar

Tyler March WR/DB, Plantation American Heritage

Benjamin Onwuzo, DB, Chaminade-Madonna

Christian Opalsky, RB/WR, Coconut Creek

Grantis Poole, WR, Delray American Heritage

Cairiq Rackley, QB, Palmetto

Tyler Scott, DB, University School

T.J Smith, QB, Delray American Heritage

Moezies Telfort, LB, University School

Marcel Williams, DB, Carol City

Jaylin Young, WR, Hallandale

