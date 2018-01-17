By Alex Donno
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Charlie Weis Sr. is a 61 year old Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator with 36 years of coaching experience.

Charlie Weis Jr, his son, just graduated high school six years ago.

Lane Kiffin is hoping the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree.

According to Fox Sports college football insider Bruce Feldman, Kiffin is making Weis Jr. his new offensive coordinator at FAU. He will be the youngest coordinator at the FBS Level.

Weis was hired by Kiffin in December as Owls tight ends coach. He’s previously worked as a quality control coach with the Florida Gators.

