FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — After a 20-minute deliberation, a Broward jury found a Davie police officer guilty of extortion.
Officer James Krey, once named “Officer of the Year,’ had no reaction to the verdict on Wednesday.
In the one day trial, fellow officer Brittany Assam testified that back in the Spring of 2015, she was at the end of a relationship with Krey.
She went to Internal Affairs and said that Krey threatened to send explicit photos of her to the SWAT team if she didn’t leave town
Krey’s defense was that it was a lover’s quarrel and an immature response to a breakup.
Officer Assam, who is a school resource officer, left the courtroom in tears after the verdict
Krey who has been on unpaid leave will be sentenced in February. He remains free on bond.
He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.