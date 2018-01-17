By Katherine Bostick



Breakfast is a great way to start the day; it gives you energy and wakes you up so you are ready to face the world. Unfortunately, some of us are just not morning people and can barely get out of bed, let alone cook breakfast. So, head on over to one of the places listed below for a great meal at a reasonable price. Whether you’re in the mood for pancakes, eggs, or something more exotic, these fine restaurants can get your morning off to a fabulous start with a tasty breakfast

The Front Porch Café

1458 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 531-8300

www.frontporchoceandrive.com

Not only is The Front Porch Café considered to be the #1 breakfast stop in the Miami Beach area, this venue was also voted as the ‘Best Place for Brunch on the Beach’. In business since 1990, this restaurant offers generous portions of food for a reasonable price. Breakfast offerings at this spot are French Toast made with orange zest, a Sicilian omelet, pancakes, Eggs Benedict, and a host of side items to go with each meal. While you’re there, be sure to ask about their loyalty card program and gift cards.

Chocolate Fashion

5868 Sunset Drive

South Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-7200

chocolatefashiononline.com 5868 Sunset DriveSouth Miami, FL 33143(305) 661-7200

Chocolate Fashion is an artisanal bakery and restaurant. Cakes, cupcakes, and other scrumptious desserts are available for diners and for purchase to take home. The breakfast menu at this establishment consists of chocolate, blueberry, or chocolate/banana pancakes, Eggs Benedict, Egg Florentine, Prociutto omelets, and much more. This venue is also a favorite for corporate breakfasts, lunches, and often used for weddings and baby showers.

Old Fort Lauderdale Breakfast House

333 Himmarshee St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 530-7520

www.o-bhouse.com 333 Himmarshee St.Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312(954) 530-7520

At O-B House, as it is affectionally known, most of the food items here are from local farmers whenever possible. Although the cost of food here is higher than at other restaurants in the area, the taste of the food makes the higher price worth it. Everything is made to order here so wait times can be slightly longer than other establishments. However, the quality and freshness of the food delivered to your table will be well worth the wait. One taste of their free-range egg omelets, or the Mexican Ship Wreck, or any of the other wonderful breakfasts will have you coming back for more.

Related: Best Breakfast Joints in South Florida

Deli Lane Café & Sunset Tavern

7230 S.W. 59th Ave.

South Miami, FL 33143

(305) 665-0606

www.delilane.com 7230 S.W. 59th Ave.South Miami, FL 33143(305) 665-0606

Deli Lane Café is well known for offering some of Miami’s best ‘comfort foods’. This restaurant provides top notch food at prices that are easy on the wallet. From simple breakfast foods to the more exotic breakfast items can be found at this establishment. Grits, eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, omelets, and more are served here daily. Swing on by for a great, southern style breakfast at a reasonable price.

Crumb On Parchment



Atrium Of The Melin Building



Miami, FL 33137

(305) 572-9444

www.miamidesigndistrict.net 3930 N.E. 2nd Ave.Miami, FL 33137(305) 572-9444

Crumb on Parchment is a cozy, country shabby chic décor restaurant that is located in the Atrium of the Melin Building in Miami’s Design District. AAward-winningchef Michelle Bernstein offer breakfast, lunch, cakes, pies, and pastries at this establishment. Breakfast is served all day in an open, spacious area with lots of ambiance. Breakfast is served all day and free Wi-Fi is also available to patrons of the restaurant. This restaurant is open from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm so drop on by for some of chef Michelle’s delicious breakfasts.

Related: Top Breakfast Sandwiches In South Florida