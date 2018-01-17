Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Don’t forget to pack your credit or debit card next time you travel on American or United Airlines out of Miami International Airport. Starting Thursday, American will join United in saying no to cash and yes to plastic.

“We’re cashless in cities like New Orleans, Dallas and Orlando and other major hubs,” American Airlines spokesperson Alexis Aran Coello said. “This is not a new policy. It’s worked well at 52 other airports so now we’re rolling it out in Miami.”

If you don’t have a credit or debit card, newly installed reverse ATM’s will turn your cash into a prepaid card for a five-dollar fee.

“The idea behind the program is to help the cash reliant customer,” said Michelle Sherman, vice president of client services for Ready Credit Corp. “There are studies that show there are over 40 million people in the country that do not have a debit or credit card.”

But at least one passenger at MIA wasn’t sold on the new machines, or the no cash policy.

“I think that takes way too much time,” said passenger Ron Spraggins. “If you’re in a rush, that’s a big hindrance to you.”

Actor Steven Bauer, travelling through Miami, wasn’t sold on the cashless idea either when he first heard about it.

“I think they’re making it more difficult on the passenger. Any move like that is not to make things easier on passengers; it’s to make it easier on the airline.”

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there are 11 Ready Stations also serving United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.