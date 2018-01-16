Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBMiami) — A brand known for its micro hotels is arriving in downtown Miami with a new project called YotelPad – their first on the East Coast.

The company developing the part hotel, part residence concept, Aria Development, revealed its newest project on Tuesday along with renderings.

The building will feature 208 residential units on top of 250 hotel cabins that will be in the heart of downtown Miami at 227 NE 2nd Street.

“Downtown Miami is emerging as a high-energy place to live, shop and work,” said David Arditi, Principal of Aria Development Group. “With Yotelpad Miami, we are meeting the strong demand for service-oriented, urban-chic apartments.”

The brand Yotel is all about optimizing space and technology and they’re catering to young professionals and investors. That’s why they’ll be offering studio and one and two bedroom apartments.

YotelPad floorplans range from 425 square foot studios to 700 square foot two-bedroom units that will have floor-to-cieling glass doors.

“We see great synergy in combining the innovative, high-design elements of the YOTEL brand with modern, urban residences in a city like Miami,” said Fahad Al-Shamlan, Vice President of Investments & Acquisitions for AQARAT – one of Kuwait’s leading real estate companies that partnered with the project’s developers.

Besides each unit, residents will have amenities like concierge services, a gourmet coffee bar, a restaurant and bar, a co-working space, a lounge, a pool deck and even a pet spa.

At last check, a start date for the project had not been released.

As for how much, the starting price tag will be within the $250,000 range.