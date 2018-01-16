Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump continue to fight over the future of DACA and avoiding a government shut down.

Trump, who returned to Washington Monday night after a holiday weekend stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort, is still on the defensive after allegedly using a vulgar term to describe Haiti, El Salvador, and some African countries.

Monday night he took to Twitter to blast Democratic Senator Dick Durbin for, in his opinion, blowing up the immigration talks.

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

There is some internal West Wing debate over whether Trump said “s***hole” or s***house” which caused the discrepancy on why some Republican senators are denying having heard the president use the specific expletive.

“I don’t know that changing the word from ‘hole’ to ‘house’ changes the impact which this has,” said Durbin, D-IL.

Durbin has urged the White House to help set the record straight and release whatever recording it might have of the meeting.

The controversy has stalled negotiations to protect DACA recipients, immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children. Since some Democrats say they won’t greenlight the budget if DACA isn’t resolved, the government could face a shut down on Friday.

“The only way you’re going to fix a problem in Washington is to get a bi-partisan solution and I urge the president to lead us to that bipartisan solution. Mr. President close the deal,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

The DACA program ends in March. If lawmakers don’t find a solution, those immigrants could face deportation.