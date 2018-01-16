Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The fourth annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” riding event resulted in three dozen arrests in Miami-Dade and Broward along with the confiscation of more than 100 dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs.

The arrests began over the weekend and continued through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The ride is meant to send a message of putting an end to gun violence. That message, however, has been overshadowed by the reckless riders, speeding, performing dangerous stunts, and driving on the wrong side of the road with police officers giving chase both on the ground and in the air.

It is illegal to drive ATVs and dirt bikes on paved streets.

“We had motorcycles and ATVs traveling throughout the streets in a reckless manner. Putting other people in danger along with themselves. One of them is in critical condition from an accident, this is something that could’ve been ultimately avoided,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez posted Twitter his thoughts about the event.

#wheelsupgunsdown lost whatever positive message they had years ago. Once you cross the line & blatantly endanger other drivers/pedestrians & yourselves, people stop listening to the message & only watch the chaos being created. It’s become an excuse for disobedience/lawlessness — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) January 15, 2018

While law enforcement stress public safety, the riders blamed the cops for creating a dangerous situation.

“The police bringing their little helicopters out and all that extra, you know, that caused drama because people get scared. People panic. People don’t want to go to jail for it, so they go fast,” said one masked rider.

Most of the riders were from out of town, according to law enforcement. Unlike previous years, they stayed off major highways like I-95 and the Turnpike.

Before the event, the Miami-Dade police department said there would be zero tolerance for the reckless, dangerous behavior. Monday night they announced that they had made a total of 17 arrests, had written 26 traffic citations and had confiscated 75 vehicles.

In Broward, the sheriff’s office made 14 arrests, issued 34 citations and seized 12 vehicles. In Hollywood, there were five arrests and 11 vehicle seizures.