Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you want to Netflix and chill, you might want to know about this scam first.
Thousands of Netflix customers received an email masquerading as if it was from the company.
That email prompts subscribers to update their payment information to avoid an interruption in service.
A cybersecurity company says users were then directed to what appeared to be an official login page.
Netflix has long warned customers about phishing scams.
If you’re unsure about a link, hover your cursor over it to see where the link actually directs you.