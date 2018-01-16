WATCH LIVE | White House Press Secretary Briefing
Filed Under:Consumer, Local TV, Netflix, Scam

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you want to Netflix and chill, you might want to know about this scam first.

Thousands of Netflix customers received an email masquerading as if it was from the company.

That email prompts subscribers to update their payment information to avoid an interruption in service.

A cybersecurity company says users were then directed to what appeared to be an official login page.

Netflix has long warned customers about phishing scams.

If you’re unsure about a link, hover your cursor over it to see where the link actually directs you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch