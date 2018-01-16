Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A convicted killer is back in Broward County facing charges for a different murder 25 years later.

Ronnie Williams was convicted of stabbing and killing Lisa Dyke in 1993.

Dyke was 8 months pregnant. Her unborn son Julius survived but was severely disabled.

Julius died in December of 2016, just shy of his 24th birthday, and his death was ruled a homicide.

“When they put Julius in the ground I felt I was not there for him. He was an angel,” said Margaret Dyke who was Julius’ grandmother and caretaker.

Julius could neither talk nor walk and was confined to a bed. He suffered severe brain damage because of his mother’s injuries.

Margaret Dyke says she agrees with the Broward State Attorney’s office to charge Williams with her grandson’s death. She says he suffered everyday.

“What is life when you are in pain?” she said. “Everyday to watch your grandson shake with seizures, all because of someone evil. Someone who has yet to say ‘I’m sorry.’”

Margaret gave up her singing career to care for Julius day and night.

She lost her home and barely gets by but she plans on being there for Williams’ latest murder trial just as she was there when he stood trial for her daughter’s case.

“I have to make sure justice is done for my babies,” she said. “I have to be there.”

She will also be there when Williams is re-sentenced for her daughter’s murder, because of changes in Florida’s death penalty law.

“As long as they don’t let him out I’m fine,” she says.