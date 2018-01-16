Filed Under:Cocaine Cowboys, Local TV, Medellin, Mickey Munday, Pablo Escobar

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Being familiar with the inside of a courtroom is never a good thing, unless you’re a lawyer or a judge.

Trial in an auto fraud case is resuming for a pilot who once flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami’s “cocaine cowboys” era.

Prosecution testimony resumed Tuesday in the trial of 72-year-old Mickey Munday, who has become well known through his open bragging about his past in interviews, social media posts and starring role in the 2006 documentary film “Cocaine Cowboys.”

Prosecutors say the ring stole cars through use of a false paper trail. Munday’s defense is that he was unaware the group was committing fraud.

Munday’s alleged role in the auto fraud ring was transporting and hiding the stolen vehicles, similar to his work in the 1980s for Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel and later the Cali cartel.

He served about nine years in prison during the 1990s.

