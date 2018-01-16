Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Governor Rick Scott loves bringing new jobs to Florida.
With that in mind, Scott is heading back to Louisiana for his latest job recruitment effort.
Scott is traveling to New Orleans this week to try to convince business owners that they should leave Louisiana because Gov. John Bel Edwards has pushed for tax hikes to fill a large budget gap.
The majority-Republican Legislature approved temporary tax hikes in 2016. Edwards is proposing to replace those expiring taxes with taxes aimed at raising the same amount.
Scott has targeted several states led by Democratic governors in the last three years as part of his job-recruiting efforts.
The Edwards administration criticized Scott’s visit as a “fundraising stop” on his expected U.S. Senate campaign.
In a statement, the office said Scott should spend time in Louisiana with the first responders who helped out with Hurricane Irma in Florida.
