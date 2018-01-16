Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a cool start Tuesday morning with 60s and 50s, South Florida is enjoying a comfortable afternoon with mostly low to mid 70s but get ready to bundle up again as more cold air pushes through causing yet another dip in degrees later in the week.

Currently, it is dry and windy with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers may sweep in on the breeze Tuesday afternoon and evening.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach and it will be best to avoid swimming in the ocean. Small craft advisory remains in place for boaters too due to hazardous marine conditions.

Tonight, lows cool down to the low 60s with a few inland areas falling to the upper 50s overnight. As a powerful cold front moves into the Florida panhandle early Wednesday morning, models indicate a mix of wintry precipitation including the potential for snow as lows are forecast to fall to the freezing mark or below across parts of North Florida.

Ahead of the front, South Florida will stay mild Wednesday afternoon with the mid 70s.

Once the front clears and winds veer out of the North, our lows will plummet to the low 50s and upper 40s Wednesday night. A few inland areas may dip down to the mid-40s and with the wind chill; it could feel like the upper 30s by Thursday morning in some spots.

Thursday afternoon highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees with most of South Florida staying cool into the afternoon with mostly upper 60s despite plenty of winter sunshine.

Friday morning, there will still be a chill in the air as lows fall to the low 50s and upper 40s inland. Highs will climb to the low 70s.

Saturday as winds shift out of the East, highs will climb to the low 70s and spotty showers.

A warming trend begins Sunday as highs rebound to the upper 70s with an even better chance of showers.