MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida boy has died of rabies after being bitten or scratched by a bat.

Six-year-old Ryker died Sunday. His family posted the announcement on his GoFundMe page just a day after saying,

“We are so sad to say that Ryker lost his fight last night. He is still a winner in our hearts. Thank you all for the prayers, beautiful words and generous donations. It has really meant the world. Our little baby is now an angel.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ryker, who is from Eustis, died in an Orlando Hospital.

According to his family, Ryker started developing symptoms a few weeks after the bat had bitten him.

His family realized he was having hallucinations and convulsion, prompting them to rush him to the ER.

The doctors explained to his parents that if he had rabies, he had 0% chance of surviving it.

A few days later, the results came in showing he had rabies.

There had been one case of a girl surviving rabies in the past, so Ryker’s parents and doctors tried something called the Milwaukee Protocol – the same treatment used on the girl who survived.

“Rykers family and I believe that he could also surpass this,” read a message from his GoFundMe group on January 3rd.

Not even two weeks later, he passed away. He was described as an outgoing and exciting child.

Following the announcement of his death, some GoFundMe users shared their regrets while others called on users not to donate to the family, claiming they neglected caring for him and possibly preventing the situation with a shot.

Despite that, a family is mourning the loss of a child.

At last check, Ryker’s GoFundMe page had raised $9,353 out of their $20,000 goal to help pay for his medical bills.