Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – An alleged car burglar was shot and killed by the owner of a car he was trying to steal.

According to police, the man had broken into a slew of cars before being gunned down.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting in a neighborhood that residents describe as quiet.

Someone called 911 to alert authorities of a person who was seen going from car to car in attempt to burglarize the vehicles in the 9500 block of Northwest 82nd Court.

A homeowner BSO identifies as 64-year-old Frank Johnston was walking his dog around 5 a.m. Saturday when he spotted the suspect.

He returned home but kept an eye on the suspect, who police later identified as 22-year-old Walter Saintelus.

When Saintelus attempted to get into Johnston’s car, he exited the home to confront him.

“He saw him approach his home,” explained Keyla Concepcion with Broward Sheriff’s Office. “When he saw him come up and try to burglarize his vehicle, he came outside of the home armed and confronted the man. A struggle ensued, something happened, an altercation between the man and the homeowner and the homeowner did fire his weapon, injuring the suspect.”

BSO confirmed that Saintelus died of gunshot wound at Broward Hospital.

At this time, no charges are being filed against Johnston, but that’s a decision for the state attorney’s office.

Saintelus apparently was not a stranger to authorities.

“We do know that he has a history of burglaries,” Conception said. “Additionally, we have been able to confirm with several residents in this neighborhood that their vehicles were burglarized and he was also found to be in possession of some of the property.”