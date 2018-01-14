Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – It appears some of the annual Martin Luther King Day riders wanted to get a head start on the dangerous activity.

Several people on their motorcycles and ATV’s were seen weaving in and out of cars in Miami Gardens on Sunday, popping wheelies and driving recklessly.

Chopper4 captured footage of riders traveling south on Northwest 27th Avenue and 151st Street.

The annual Martin Luther King Day “Wheels Up, Guns Down” are expected to be out in much bigger numbers on Monday.

The day-early crowd isn’t a shock as the same thing happened last year.

In 2017, two ATV riders were killed in separate crashes on the Sunday before Martin Luther King day.

For the past several years people have been using the January holiday to take to the streets, driving motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs and other vehicles to perform tricks while traveling extremely fast on roadways and highways.

The groups have grown in size and show no regard for safety or basic driving laws.

Police have cautioned that you are 27 times more likely to die in a bike crash than in a car crash and your odds of dying are dramatically increased if you are not wearing a helmet.

Most of those who’ve taken part in “Wheels Up, Guns Down” in years past were not wearing a helmet, not only endangering themselves with their driving but the public, as well.

Authorities vow to continue cracking down until they put an end to the dangerous, now deadly, annual holiday lunacy.