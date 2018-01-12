Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMIAMI) — Boynton Beach Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a Brightline train Friday evening.
Officers say the train was traveling north on the Florida East Coast Railway at the time it struck and killed the woman.
Police were called to scene just before 6:30 p.m. near 600 North FEC.
It is unclear what she was doing on the tracks at the time the train struck her.
No one on the train was injured, police said.
The roadways are open at this time.
Police have not released the woman’s identity.
Brightline released a statement on the woman’s death saying,
“Brightline’s team is cooperating with local authorities. This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. We continue to stress safety and the adherence to the rules and laws in place around active railroads.”
