MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s vulgar language in a closed-door meeting is fresh on the mind of many of the 150 people becoming US citizens Friday in Hialeah. Some telling CBS4, they are hoping for more compassion from the Commander-in-Chief.

“I believe young people should just be given more opportunity, as much as we can, to facilitate them,” said Haleema Saadia.

Saadia, a Pakistan native, came to the US as a child and hopes to live her American dream here, just like Hector Morejon who moved here from Cuba 37 years ago.

“I have a little baby and I want to become a citizen for him,” said Morejon.

Mixed with excitement, is the hurt felt by some new citizens following President Trump’s vulgar way of referring to some of their home countries, like Haiti.

“It’s not okay. Doesn’t matter if I’m becoming a US citizen or not, but anybody cannot say that about somebody else or a country,” said Youdlyn Mompremier.

Mompremier is originally from Haiti. He’s hoping the focus shifts to the contributions made by immigrants like him.

“We work. We pay taxes. We’re great people,” said Mompremier.

Mompremier says he recently returned from visiting Haiti, and while the country is still struggling from infrastructure issues following the devastating earthquake in 2010, he says the people of Haiti are good people.

The USCIS says the new citizens sworn in Friday represent Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, People’s Republic of, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Republic of Serbia, Spain, Taiwan and Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.