PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A slithery suspect on the streets of South Florida was captured in Pembroke Pines as it tried to cross the road. The unusual suspect was a 12 and a half-foot Burmese python.

pembroke pines python Holy Snakes! Giant Burmese Python Caught Slithering In Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines officers pose with a 12 and a half foot Burmese python found in western Pembroke Pines before handing it over to a licensed python remover. (twitter.com/PPinesPD)

Pembroke Pines Officer Joseph Cabrera responded to the call near U.S. 27 and Johnson Street.

The department tweeted out a video of the capture after the snake was spotted heading toward the Chapel Trail area in far western Pembroke Pines by an off-duty Customs & Border Patrol officer.

Once the snake was captured, it was taken to police headquarters where a licensed python remover collected the giant snake and euthanized it.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species and a threat to people, pets and local wildlife.

The largest snake ever caught in Florida was 18-feet, 7 inches and was caught in 2013 in Miami-Dade.

They are thriving in the Everglades and are decimating native populations of wildlife in Everglades National Park.

If you happen to see a Burmese python, call 911 or the FWC hotline at 1-888-483-4681.

