Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) — A parking lot in Coconut Grove looks like sailboat showroom with racing boats getting ready for the Sailing World Cup series. Nearby, there’s a junkyard of damaged boats left over by Irma.

Drive down South Bayshore Drive and there’s an eyesore of damaged boats that sticks out like a sore thumb.

The 27th Avenue ramp is a constant reminder of Hurricane Irma.

Residents in the area aren’t exactly happy to see the rusty and barnacle-filled vessels day in and day out.

“Yea the boat graveyard is a big eyesore. You can’t even walk around this area. It seems like after the storm it was just boats. It’s an eye sore. They should get rid of them,” said resident Vish Canaran.

Just a few yards away, racing boats are getting ready for the 2018 World Cup series which brings Olympic level competition to the area.

Charles Heimler is in town for the event and is disappointed with the situation.

“Sailing clubs here had docks damaged, all the marinas damaged. They really lagged behind in getting anything back up to where it should be along the waterfront,” said Heimler.

But why are the boats there?

According to a statement released by the City of Miami back in November, it says it’s “currently serving as a staging area for sunken vessels and marine debris removal. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are working in conjunction with the City of Miami on this effort.”

CBS4’s Mike Cugno reached out to the City of Miami for more information as to when these boats will be removed but, so far, they have not responded.