MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters has missed 9-straight games with his injured left ankle. According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, he’s opted to undergo season-ending surgery.
Waiters’ ankle has been problematic since last spring, when it forced him to miss the final 13 games of the 2017 season.
Ira Winderman from the South Florida Sun Sentinel has more:
Waiters said in September he was told last season that the estimated timetable for a return from such surgery would be eight to 10 months. The Heat’s regular season ends April 11. The long end of such a timetable could put Waiters in jeopardy of missing the start of next season’s training camp.
Asked last Friday about the possibility of such surgery, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “We’re not even at that point right now.”
Waiters has been seeking outside opinions on the ankle in Los Angeles, with, according to a Sun Sentinel source, the Heat huddling Thursday to discuss the approach going forward.
Winderman also notes that Waiters complained of ankle discomfort on day one of training camp.
Waiters last played on December 22nd in a Heat victory over the Dallas Mavericks. In 30 games this season, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
Last July, Waiters signed a four year, $52 Million deal with the Heat.