MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A change is in the air for this weekend.

Friday morning will be a mix of sun and clouds with lows in the lower to mid 70s. Some spotty downpours occurred near dawn.

We’re in for a warm, humid, breezy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. We’ll be flirting with record heat. Showers will increase Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches. A few strong storms will be possible with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. There is a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the beach. For boaters, small craft should exercise caution out on the water. Hazardous marine conditions are expected Saturday and may last through early next week.

Friday night we will see the potential for some showers until around midnight and then drier and cooler air will start to spill down the state. We’ll cool down to the low to mid 60s by early Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s and a light breeze as high pressure builds in. With clear skies and a north wind in place on Saturday night, models indicate we’ll see the coldest air settle in with lows falling to the upper 40s inland and low 50s closer to the coast by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon we’ll enjoy plenty of winter sunshine with cool highs in the low to mid 60s. Some areas near the coast may reach the upper 60s.

We’re in for a chilly start for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, lows will be in the low 50s inland and upper 50s near the coast. During the day, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

On Tuesday we’ll see a slight warm up with highs in the low to mid 70s before another reinforcing cold front arrives. Tuesday night lows will falls to the low 50s. And Wednesday afternoon will be cooler highs in the upper 60s.