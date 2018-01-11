Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two teenagers, arrested and charged with the shooting death of 17-year-old boy, are expected to make their first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Eddy Moore, 16, and Keyondric Daniels, 15, are charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 17-year-old Jultavious Williams.

The shooting took place Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. at Blakey Park, which is located on the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue in Homestead.

According to police, Moore, Daniels and a third person walked to the park and approached a friend of Williams.

Williams was sitting on a bench nearby and they called out to him.

There was an exchange of heated words, and when Williams stood up, Moore and Daniels pulled out guns and fired at him then ran out of the park, according to police.

According to an arrest report, Moore and Daniels went to the park “with the intent of shooting rival gang members.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau has been working hard on this the case and on Wednesday, both Moore and Daniels were taken into custody.

“It’s sad to see that we have juveniles, the ages of 15 and 16 years old, with their hands on guns, committing these acts of violence,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “The worst type of crime you can commit, which is a homicide, and take the life of a 17-year-old that from what I saw across the media waves is that he was an athlete.”

Police are thankful that members of the community helped to bring the alleged shooters to justice.

“Previous cases we knew that there was that silence where nobody, even though it was five in the afternoon, nobody saw nothing,” said Zabaleta. “But in this case, they may have not necessarily spoken to investigators on the scene, but the information got to us.”

Williams was an expectant father, with a baby girl due in April.