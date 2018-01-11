Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – For the first time in 12 years, Sony has put its iconic pet robot dog “aibo” back on sale.
Sony held an event at its headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday to mark the release of the updated version which has a miniature camera and 20 sensors in its body. It walks around and wags its tail while detecting its surroundings.
The new model recognizes human faces.
Its artificial intelligence analyzes images captured by its camera. Aibo shows different expressions and reactions depending on whom it faces.
Organic electro-luminescence is used for the pupils of its eyes to suggest emotions.
Sony says the robot also has motorized joints that make its movements more fine and real than those of earlier versions.
By learning through conversations with its owner, each aibo develops its own personality.