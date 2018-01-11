By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Carol City High School, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Malcolm Ray, SFHSSports

larry block6 POST SEASON HUDDLE – Malcolm Ray – Carol City

PLAYER: Malcolm Ray

POSITION: DL

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 230

SCOUTING: While many started to watch this young man last year, there were others who had watched his development since starting to play at the high school level. Exploded onto the scene this past season with Chiefs – and every game he played – against some of the best competition in the country – he gave fans and colleges something to watch. A quick and athletic prospect who can play every position on the line and, do well at all of them. Gifted talent who has already committed to the University of Louisville – which will keep the Cardinals in the spotlight. He will have another huge season in 2018 as the Chiefs return some tremendous talent under second year head coach Benedict Hyppolite.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8214555/malcolm-ray

south florida high school sports POST SEASON HUDDLE – Malcolm Ray – Carol City

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch