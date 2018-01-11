PLAYER: Malcolm Ray

POSITION: DL

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 230

SCOUTING: While many started to watch this young man last year, there were others who had watched his development since starting to play at the high school level. Exploded onto the scene this past season with Chiefs – and every game he played – against some of the best competition in the country – he gave fans and colleges something to watch. A quick and athletic prospect who can play every position on the line and, do well at all of them. Gifted talent who has already committed to the University of Louisville – which will keep the Cardinals in the spotlight. He will have another huge season in 2018 as the Chiefs return some tremendous talent under second year head coach Benedict Hyppolite.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8214555/malcolm-ray