MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. 305, is opening a restaurant in yes, the 3-0-5.

The restaurant will be called iLov305 and it will be on South Beach’s famous Ocean Drive at the Bon Air Hotel.

Singer Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. 305, is opening a restaurant in yes, the 3-0-5.

The singer is partnering with the creators of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie for the restaurant which will bring tropical Latin cuisine mixed with American comfort food.

The 9,000- square foot space will include a dining area, private lounge, and four bars that will serve up cocktails reflecting Pitbull’s upbeat persona.

“iLov305 says it all. I want everyone to feel, see, share the same passion and love I have for Miami,” said iLov305 brand ambassador Pitbull. “iLov305 will have the most energy that Ocean Drive has ever seen, Dale!”

On top of food and drinks, guests can expect to be greeted by cigar rollers and other retail items.

The restaurant is set to open this summer.

