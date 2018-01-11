Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Across America a number of hospitals have set up “flu tents” outside their facilities to handle the influx of patients seeking relief from what is turning out to be a very strong flu season.

At Broward Health Medical Center there are no tents yet, but they are seeing more patients with flu symptoms.

“I have seen the footage of that in other areas. In our institution we have not had the need for that yet, but we are seeing this increase so it may come to that,” said Dr. Jason Mansour. “It has been one of the most aggressive flu seasons that I can remember.”

The H3N3 flu strain is very strong. It can knock patients for a loop, putting them down or at least feeling miserable for days.

The CDC says if patients get the flu, they should start an anti-viral treatment as soon as possible. Doctors say getting a flu shot is critical.

Dr. Mansour says that the recent South Florida cold snap provided a perfect environment for the flu bug to spread as people remained inside, cooped up.

“I guarantee that someone with the flu can cough and touch a door knob and that door knob is ready for the next patient to acquire the flu,” said Dr. Mansour.

Dr. David Mishkin, Emergency Management Physician from Baptist Hospital in Miami told CBS4 that the, “uptick in this year’s flu cases is up 10-20 percent higher than last year.”