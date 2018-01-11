Filed Under:Hard Rock Stadium, James Blake, Local TV, Miami Open, Tennis

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Open is getting an extremely qualified tennis face to run the show.

Former top-five player James Blake has been hired as tournament director of the Miami Open.

In the newly created position, Blake will focus on player relations, the media and improving the event, the tournament said in a news release Thursday.

Blake, who lives in San Diego, had a 14-year professional career and won 10 ATP singles titles. He’s an analyst for the Tennis Channel and CNN, and president of the USTA Foundation.

The tournament plans to move from its longtime home on Key Biscayne to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium in 2019.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch