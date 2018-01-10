Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s sentencing day for a man who murdered a gay couple in their Wilton Manors home.

The jury is considering the death sentence in the case but they’re first hearing testimony.

Back in November, a jury found Peter Avsenew, 32, guilty of killing Kevin Powell and Stephen Adams back in 2010.

Avsenew had no reaction when the verdict was read even though he could be executed for the crimes.

Adam’s sisters, who wept when the verdict came in, were troubled that Avsenew showed no remorse but said the outcome gave them some piece of mind.

They have not said whether they’ll support the ultimate penalty – death by lethal injection.

Police say Avsenew shot and robbed Powell and Adams over Christmas of 2010.

Avsenew, who met the couple through Craigslist, stayed with them just a few days before the murder. The couple was reportedly trying to help Avsenew who was down on his luck.

Prosecutors said after killing the couple, Avsenew took their SUV and charged up their credit cards before reaching his mother’s house.

Some of the most incriminating evidence against Avsenew came from his own mother who turned him in.

Avsenew has denied killing Adams and Powell.