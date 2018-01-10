Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSMiami/AP) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while their lawsuits play out in court.

On Tuesday, Trump attended a bipartisan meeting on immigration legislation.

“He kept reinforcing we need to be fair to the DACA kids, he used the word love,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

Last Fall, the Department of Homeland Security said DACA protections would be phased out beginning in March. It was a pronouncement that was quickly challenged in multiple federal courts.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Democrats pressed hard to get the DACA deal done first as Republicans zeroed in on border security, ending the visa lottery, and limiting immigration based on family ties.

“You know I feel bad for these young people. I think they’re being used as a bargaining chip to do immigration reform,” said Rep. Mike Coffman, R-CO.

The Trump administration is pressing Congress for $18 million for more border security and to build a wall.

After the ruling in favor of DACA, Trump took to Twitter.

As I made very clear today, our country needs the security of the Wall on the Southern Border, which must be part of any DACA approval. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

The Department of Justice said it will continue to fight to end DACA in court. It released a statement that said in part:

“DACA was implemented unilaterally after Congress declined to extend these benefits to this same group of illegal aliens. As such, it was an unlawful circumvention of Congress. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend this position, and looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation.”

