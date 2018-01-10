Every year, bragging rights are always at stake when the all-star teams from Miami-Dade and Broward get together to bring the season to an end.

This Friday night, Jan. 12th (7:00), the two counties – considered by many across the country as the most prospect rich – will once again clash in a contest that will feature some of the elite seniors from both counties.

Presented by Broward College, this year’s game will be hosted at Western High School (1200 SW 136th Ave, Davie, FL 33325) as the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), continues a seven-year tradition in hosting the Dade vs. Broward All-Star Football Game.

MIAMI-DADE IS ALWAYS UP TO THE CHALLENGE

With first year Miami Killian coach Tim Neal leading the way, the Miami-Dade coaching staff will feature Taj Marshall from Killian, Tyronne Johnson (Hialeah Miami Lakes), Donnie March (Southwest Miami), Gary Sanchez (Hialeah), Deandrell Nickle (Miami Sunset) and Oscar Casteneda (Doral Academy).

Like Broward, the Miami-Dade team is loaded with quality players who are looking to make a statement on Friday.

“It’s something about the competition that drives the kids from the 305,” Neal explained. “They love to compete, and while they realize that Broward has gotten a lot better through the years, they are not ready to give up that long-standing crown so easily.”

Among the players scheduled to appear on the Miami-Dade squad will include Hialeah American athletic quarterback Wayna Williams and impressive Miami Jackson standout T.J. Craig.

The running game that this team will unleash are some of the best in South Florida – including Miami Palmetto’s Trey Flowers, Te’corey Tutson (Coral Gables), Bo Kendrick and Quinto Maurice (Miami Northwestern) and Gabriel Almeida (Doral Ronald Reagan).

The Miami-Dade squad is also loaded up at receiver – with Khalil Love (Hialeah American), Zeryus Coleman (Miami Central), Antonio Caraballo (Hialeah-Miami Lakes), Gabriel Dunn and Donovon Washington (Miami Jackson), Lamont Finnie (Miami High), FIU-bound Ivan Thomas (Miami Palmetto), Jamahl Horne and Kenyatis Lewis (Miami Sunset), Wendell Morrison (North Miami Beach) and Edwin Reed (Dr. Krop) all having plenty of talent.

On the offensive line there are Justin Douglas (Hialeah American), Leonard Lucas (Miami High), Gregory Smith (Miami Jackson), Ryan Sanchez (Killian), Starrick Moncrief and Louis Williams (Miami Central), Adler Monpremier (North Miami) and Anthony Chavez (Homestead).

While Broward has some very talented specialists, the Miami-Dade squad has two highly-rated specialists as well in Doral Academy kicker Christian Ramirez and Coral Gables’ punter Sebastian Riella.

The Miami-Dade defense will also be impressive, starting up front with physical Jean Desir (North Miami Beach), talented Xavier Burns (Coral Gables), Jason Vaughn (Miami Palmetto), James Williams (Hialeah Miami Lakes), Jeremiah Youngblood and Jaelin Creighton (Miami Central), Lamarcus Anderson (Miami Jackson) and Carlos Anderson (South Miami).

The linebackers are also quality with Derrius Perryman (Coral Gables), sure-tackling Antquan Kinsey (Miami High), Gael Laurent (Miami Jackson) and Miami Braddock’s Emmanuel DelaNoval.

When you think of South Florida football players, defensive secondary performers quickly come to mind, and this game will showcase a number of impressive prospects.

From Miami Jackson’s Keyshawn Paul – to Jovan Gray (Hialeah American), Kamaran Hathaway (Hialeah-Miami Lakes), gifted Chris Metayer (Miami Central), Dervil Barthelemy (Miami Edison), Elijah Woodley (South Miami) and Miami Southridge standout Herman Jackson.

TEAM BROWARD HAS THE TALENT THIS YEAR

This year’s host team – will feature head coach Adam Ratkevich from Western and will include Wildcat assistants Art Jennings, James O’Brien, Adam Havrilesky and Aaron Strumski.

Other coaches that will be on staff include: Perry Scheider (Nova), Charles Hafley and Seitu Smith (Taravella), Willis May (Douglas), Keidran Willis (Pines Charter), Dave Montiel (Cardinal Gibbons) and Joe Courselle (Cypress Bay).

The roster for Broward this year will be stacked with talent – especially on offense where impressive quarterbacks Harrison Story (Western) and Miramar’s Steve Williams are among the best in South Florida.

The Broward running games will also highlight a pair of Nova standouts in FIU-bound Shaun Peterson Jr. and speedy Devontae Harris. South Plantation’s Dawson Hill and West Broward’s Devin Broughton are also quality football players.

The receiving corps will be talented with Miramar’s Dominick Watt and under-the-radar Abdul Ibrahim – Jordan Smith (Western), impressive Jamari Sweet (Plantation), Fort Lauderdale standout Wesley Eliodor, as well as big time prospect Alexander Shelton (Hollywood Hills), Wayne Ruby (Flanagan) and University of Illinois-bound tight end Daniel Barker (Deerfield Beach).

This year’s crop of offensive linemen certainly impressed – as many will see on Friday night. Among those who will be counted on include Western’s Rickey Rubio and Chris Maffett, Dane Ferguson (Nova), Stephen Gordan (Miramar), Thomas Hankey (Cardinal Gibbons), Diego Vallina (Cypress Bay), Keldrick Hooks (Deerfield Beach), Eddie John (Plantation) and St. Thomas Aquinas three year starter Chad Kerian.

“I look at the talent we have on the offensive side of the ball and I am really excited about the matchup,” Ratkevich explained. “Playmakers we have had to compete against the past few years. Now, they are on our side.”

The defensive side of the ball will certainly spotlight some playmakers. Athlete such as linemen Jakai Lindinwood and Olivier Ambroise (Western), Unchenna Ezewike (Stranahan), impressive Davon Strickland (South Broward), dominating Appalachian State-bound Hansky Paillant (Miramar), Dantae Banton (Boyd Anderson) and Fordham signee Alfonso Dixon (Coral Glades).

As solid as Broward will be up front, the linebacking corps – led by some of South Florida’s best – will also be worth keeping an eye on. Dylan Litsenberger (Western), Donnell Bennett (Cardinal Gibbons), playmaker Jesse Smith (Miramar), versatile Wayne Parrish (South Broward), Austin Gray (Monarch), Michael Nesmith (Hallandale) and Miramar’s Tavares Ladler, will also be a unit to keep an eye on.

Anywhere you go in South Florida, you will be sure to find quality secondary performers – and Broward’s secondary truly has some playmakers – with Western’s Teshaun Smith and Robbie Rubel leading the way.

In addition, look for talented prospects such as Stranahan’s under-the-radar talent Ginial Isma, Chad Black (Miramar), Norvic Jackson (Boyd Anderson), Roshard Branch (Plantation), Aaron Rogers (Flanagan) and Deerfield Beach standout Cornelius McCoy.

Speedy Ricki Malcolm (Cypress Bay) will return kicks as well as play on both sides of the ball. Elite kicker Griffin Cerra (Cardinal Gibbons) will keep this team close with his strong and accurate leg.

“I sat there at practice and watched this defensive unit – and was really amazed at the speed and talent,” Ratkevich explained. “The linebackers and secondary are quick ad very skilled.”

THE DOLPHINS AND BROWARD COLLEGE ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET

The backbone behind these events has been the Miami Dolphins. Long recognized across the country as being the most progressive community-oriented team, Steven Ross, Twan Russell, Troy Drayton and the entire organization has done everything possible for the youth and high school athletes.

From the games to the prestigious media day – and of course the in season weekly live-streaming shows with Kim Bokamper and Joe Rose – the Dolphins have more than changed the playing field.

In addition, the sponsorship of Broward College has also given this game a huge boost as well.

Admission to watch the game and enjoy Miami Dolphins tailgate activities is $7.

