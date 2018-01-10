Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins aren’t just about football, the organization is also about helping the South Florida community with its Social Justice Grant Program and Project Change scholarship.

Applications are now being accepted for both.

The Social Justice Grant program provides funds to non-profit organizations in need that are involved in community engagement, education or justice reform.

The grant program is guided by an advisory committee of Dolphins players and staff.

The Project Change Scholarship is a program that identifies one high school student each year and pays for their tuition to college over a four-year period. The goal of the scholarship is to target students to impact their lives, so they can make a change in their community. To be eligible for the Project Change Scholarship, students must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher and complete at least 40 hours of community service a semester in social just programs. Students interested in applying must write an essay on what change they want to see in the community and how the scholarship will achieve that change. Acceptance into a community college or university is necessary.

Applications for both the social justice grant program and Project Change Scholarship are due February 28 and can be submitted at Dolphins.com/SocialJustice.

The social justice grant program and Project Change Scholarship are part of a yearly fund for advocacy and social justice programs created by Stephen Ross and Dolphins players.

During the 2017-18 season, the team also sponsored the Police Athletic League of North Miami and will host a police and youth conference in conjunction with the 5000 Role Models Excellence Project.