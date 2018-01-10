By Suzy Fielders

Whether just wanting to step up your game for family meals or wanting to become a chef, taking a cooking classes is a fun way to improve your skills in the kitchen. There are a number of cooking classes available in the Southern Miami area. From children to adults, there is a no lack of culinary learning in Miami!These five places are among the best in Miami for cooking classes.

The Real Food Academy

9612 N.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami Shores, FL 33138

(786) 395-0355

www.therealfoodacademy.com

Whether the youngest or oldest person looking to learn to cook, there are classes for everyone at The Real Food Academy. There are even cooking classes as a team building event for businesses. What better way to bond as a company than over food? There are a huge variety of options for young chefs, and even a free cooking class on a child’s birthday. Moms and their kids will adore the Mommy and me cooking classes, but other family members don’t worry it can also be Daddy and me or Grandma and me, etc.! Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for the latest updates.

Ayesha’s Kitchen

9105 S.W. 115th Terrace

Miami, FL 33176

(305) 254-0693

Not only does Ayesha’s Kitchen offer in-person cooking classes, but also online cooking classes. They offer authentic Indian cooking classes and focus on using local and organic ingredients. Each class will also share the medicinal benefits of Indian spices. They want to be sure the food you make it not only delicious, but is healthy! Find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for additional information and news.

The Naked Bite

Teaching locations vary

(707) 776-7035

From private classes to group classes, there is something for every aspiring chef at The Naked Bite. Click here to learn more about individual cooking classes or 4-week customized cooking courses. Each teaches a variety of recipes and cooking skills. For those young chefs, there are also kids cooking classes. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube for more information on the chef and their courses.

Aragon 101

101 Aragon Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 443-7335

This culinary school offers a variety of cooking classes from a number of local and respectable chefs. They also specialize in teen cooking classes. In addition to hosting cooking classes, they are also a home decor boutique. Their belief is that “entertaining is an art, simplicity is a luxury, and taste matters”. Find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest for the latest news and updates.

Miami Culinary Institute

415 N.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 237-3276

For those looking for an all-encompassing learning to cook experience, Miami Culinary Institute is the place to go. Located in the heart of downtown Miami, their teachings provide an ideal blend of classic cooking skills and new & innovative techniques. Unlike one time cooking classes or month long workshops, this is a true learning experience in the culinary arts. It’s intended for those that are serious about food, learning this art and building a future in the food or restaurant world.

