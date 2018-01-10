Filed Under:Baby, Sleep, Local TV, Health, Infant Deaths

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Federal health officials have released sobering statistics about infant mortality.

The CDC says about 3,500 babies die each year in the U.S. because of sleep-related causes.

This includes sudden infant death syndrome and accidental suffocation.

The agency says about 20 percent of mothers reported placing their baby to sleep on their side or stomach.

About 40 percent reported using soft bedding in the baby’s sleep area.

Doctors recommend not putting your baby to sleep on their side or stomach nor using soft bedding in the baby’s sleep area.

Click here for sleep safety tips for your baby, according to the CDC.

