Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students were back in class at the Miami Arts Charter School in Wynwood just a day after one of their teachers got out of jail.

Valeria Costadoni is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Tuesday, students said they were stunned when they heard about it.

“We’re all just shocked, like our teacher that was our teacher I don’t understand,” said Elizabeth Campos.

Campos said Costadoni is her language arts teacher who she calls amazing.

“Like the best language arts teacher I ever had,” she said. “Knowing the fact that I’m going to go to 6th period right now and I’m not gonna get to see her, she’s a great teacher, great educator, wow it’s like sad.”

Costadoni carried on a two-year consensual relationship with the teen and engaged in sex acts in her home, car and inside the classroom, according to her arrest report. She was released on bond Monday after appearing in court.

The 30-year-old is a veteran teacher at the school and once served as the Vice Principal. She’s charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.