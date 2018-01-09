Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami police officer is on the wrong side of the law, facing a charge of cocaine possession.
A police source tells CBS4 News that Officer Adrian Santos surrendered to authorities on January 8 for an incident at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami. Santos has since been released.
According to Miami Police investigators, Santos was allegedly caught snorting cocaine at the club in the early morning hours of November 18, and it was captured on club surveillance video. He was detained by club bouncers and turned over to Miami Police.
Santos, a two and a half year veteran, was off-duty and out of uniform at the time.
Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes is scheduled to hold a 2pm news conference where more details will be released.
It’s an unfortunate situation when one of our officers betrays the oath they took. Chief Llanes will hold a press conference at 2 P.M. To announce the arrest of one of our officers. pic.twitter.com/fjKE2UNFJl
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 9, 2018
“Every police officer who has taken an oath to enforce the law, also has a duty to respect and follow the law,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “There are no exceptions. Today’s charges come after a vigorous criminal investigation undertaken by the Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office aimed at ensuring the integrity of our law enforcement community.”