MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Nick Saban winning his fifth national title in nine years at Alabama (and sixth overall) on Monday night, the dust has now settled on the 2017 college football season.

The Associated Press have released their final rankings, with the Crimson Tide reigning supreme at number one.

Meanwhile, Mark Richt’s Miami Hurricanes, who ended the season with a 34-24 loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl, finish the year ranked 13th. Miami (10-3) enjoyed double-digit victories for the first time since 2003, but finished their campaign with three consecutive losses.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of these rankings comes from the fact that UCF, who were not included in the College Football Playoff, received four first place votes. UCF went 13-0 and declared themselves National Champions despite not actually playing in the title game. The governor of Florida signed an official looking document proclaiming the Golden Knights as the “National Champions in Florida” (huh?) and the team held a parade at Walt Disney World. Apparently, they were convincing enough to earn some votes. Overall, they finished 6th.

Here is the AP Top 25, courtesy of CBSSports.com: