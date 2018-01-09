By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Nick Saban winning his fifth national title in nine years at Alabama (and sixth overall) on Monday night, the dust has now settled on the 2017 college football season.

The Associated Press have released their final rankings, with the Crimson Tide reigning supreme at number one.

Meanwhile, Mark Richt’s Miami Hurricanes, who ended the season with a 34-24 loss to Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl, finish the year ranked 13th. Miami (10-3) enjoyed double-digit victories for the first time since 2003, but finished their campaign with three consecutive losses.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of these rankings comes from the fact that UCF, who were not included in the College Football Playoff, received four first place votes. UCF went 13-0 and declared themselves National Champions despite not actually playing in the title game. The governor of Florida signed an official looking document proclaiming the Golden Knights as the “National Champions in Florida” (huh?) and the team held a parade at Walt Disney World. Apparently, they were convincing enough to earn some votes. Overall, they finished 6th.

Here is the AP Top 25, courtesy of CBSSports.com:

  1. Alabama (57)
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Clemson
  5. Ohio State
  6. UCF (4)
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Penn State
  9. TCU
  10. Auburn
  11. Notre Dame
  12. USC
  13. Miami
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Michigan State
  16. Washington
  17. Northwestern
  18. LSU
  19. Mississippi State
  20. Stanford
  21. USF
  22. Boise State
  23. NC State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Memphis

 

