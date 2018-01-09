Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A guest at Walt Disney World got an unexpected thrill ride on the resorts monorail over the weekend.
The guest, Abbie, posted on Instagram a video of her in the Monorail Red, heading from the Transportation and Ticket Center to EPCOT, with the door partially open, according to the Disney fan site Laughing Place.
It’s unclear why the door was open. Each door is equipped with a sensor that alerts the driver if it is not completely closed. There are also stickers on the monorails advising guests not to lean against the doors.