ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A guest at Walt Disney World got an unexpected thrill ride on the resorts monorail over the weekend.

The guest, Abbie, posted on Instagram a video of her in the Monorail Red, heading from the Transportation and Ticket Center to EPCOT, with the door partially open, according to the Disney fan site Laughing Place.

I need a drink. @disney, guys, you gotta get on this, what if somebody had fallen?

A post shared by abbieprimeknits (@abbieprimeknits) on

It’s unclear why the door was open. Each door is equipped with a sensor that alerts the driver if it is not completely closed. There are also stickers on the monorails advising guests not to lean against the doors.

