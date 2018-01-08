Filed Under:Homestead, Homestead Shooting, Local TV, Silva Harapetian

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old died over the weekend in a shooting at a Homestead park.

Witnesses said a group of people was playing football in the park, in the 600 block of SW 14th Avenue, on Sunday around 5 p.m. when shots were fired. Jultavious Williams was hit and died at the scene.

“It really hurts because kids can’t come outside and play. This is a park where you walk around and you exercise you bring the kids out to play and to ride their bikes. This is what happened and it’s hurtful,” said Regina Telabert, who lost her daughter in a shooting.

Sources said Williams was about to be a father — a baby girl due in April. Williams a student at Grace Academy loved playing football. A mother left without a son and a baby who’ll never know her father.

“To see another mother lose a child, it’s very painful for me because I’m always speaking about gun violence. Put the guns down,” said Telabert.

Miami Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that the violence must end.

Police believe there are people who know what happened and who fired the shot. They are asking them to get in touch or call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS or send a text message to CRIMES and enter CSMD followed by the “tip”.

