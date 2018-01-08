Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The largest automotive recall in U.S. history just got bigger. Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty air-bags.

The latest recall covers frontal air bags in certain 2009, 2010, and 2013 vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

The recalls are being phased-in over the next three years.

The air bags are being recalled because they can deploy with too much force, breaking apart the metal inflator and spewing shrapnel into the vehicle.

The defect in the inflators stems from use of the explosive chemical ammonium nitrate to deploy air bags in a crash. The chemical can deteriorate when exposed to hot and humid air and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

At least 20 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.

The latest recalls are part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history, with 19 automakers having to recall up to 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles. The problem brought a criminal conviction and fine against Takata and forced the Japanese company into bankruptcy protection.

The recalls, which are being managed by NHTSA, are being phased in over the next three years. Older models and those in states with high humidity and temperatures are getting priority.