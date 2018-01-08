Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting in Lauderhill which involved officers from the Plantation and Davie police departments.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a man flagged down a Lauderhill police officer and said he had been robbed at gunpoint of his backpack. He said the person who robbed him was dressed all in black and ran off into a nearby neighborhood.
The officer realized robbery actually happened at a bus stop in the Plantation police department’s jurisdiction. He alerted them and officers from both Davie and Plantation responded.
They then began to search the area where the subject was last seen. According to police, the original Lauderhill police officer spotted the person they were looking for and called it in.
“He immediately established an entire perimeter, that’s when the officers came into the area, established a perimeter, a search with the K9 units was conducted and that’s what led to the location of the suspect,” said Mike Santiago with the Lauderhill Police Department.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting, the shots were fired by officers from Plantation and Davie. They have been placed on administrative leave as per policy.
The robbery subject died on the scene, officers claim they found a gun next to him.