CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – As new Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart assembles his staff, many eyes have been on Miami Hurricanes wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Dugans has connections to both Florida State and to Taggart.
Dugans played receiver at FSU from 1996 to 1999. Later, he served as receivers coach under Taggart at USF from 2014 to 2015.
His past resides in Tallahassee, but his heart now lives in Miami.
According to Hurricanes Insider Peter Ariz from CanesInsight.com, Dugans declined offers from Taggart to remain in Coral Gables on Mark Richt’s staff.
According to 247 Sports, Dugans spent time in Tallahassee last week considering an offer from Taggart.
Instead, he will remain in South Florida for his third season with the Hurricanes.