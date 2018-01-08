Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer, sources close to Romney said Monday.
The sources say he was treated over the summer.
“He was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California,” the source told CNN. “His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated.”
The source did not provide additional details.
Romney, the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts, is being widely encouraged to run for Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat in 2018.