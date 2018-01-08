A man remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Broward Health Medical Center after he was mauled by three pit bulls over the weekend.
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A man remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Broward Health Medical Center after he was mauled by three pit bulls over the weekend.

Tony Elliot was walking in the 3100 block of NW 4th Court Sunday night just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by three fully grown pit bulls, according to police.

With the help of neighbors and the dogs’ owner, they were pulled off of Elliot and put back in their cages. But not before Elliot suffered extensive injuries to his face and legs.

He was taken to the hospital

The dogs’ owner said they escaped from a fenced area.

Animal Control Officials cited the owner. The owner in turn voluntarily surrendered the dogs and they are currently being quarantined at the Broward County Animal Control Services facility.

Lauderhill police said an investigation into the history of the residence where the dogs live revealed a similar attack of three individuals in October of 2017. In light of this information, the police will work Animal Control to determine if any criminal charges will be brought.

