Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians are already training to ride in the fight against cancer at the 8th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

CBS4 is a proud corporate sponsor of the DCC, which is a huge tri-county charity cycling event which takes place the weekend of February 9th at Hard Rock Stadium.

One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event begins Friday February 9 night at the DCC VIII Kickoff Party , followed by the DCC signature event on Saturday Feb. 10 that will include five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K and a finish line celebration concert by the Goo Goo Dolls with Big Head Todd and The Monsters. Click here for tickets.

DCC VIII will spotlight survivors – their resiliency and path to overcome the obstacles cancer presents in their journey. Survivors within the program receive a Living Proof arm sleeve and distinguished-shirt, and will be able to partake in a number of events year round, including the Dolphins Crucial Catch campaign, photo series and Survivor Breakfast.

Registration is at DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer.

The DCC has raised more than $22.5 million since the 2010 inaugural ride.

If you’d like to sign up for the DCC or just donate, click here.