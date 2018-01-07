Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WINTER HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — When out on parole, it’s probably best to stay out of potentially troublesome situations.
Authorities have arrested a Florida man who was out on bond for assaulting another man in the head with a brick after they say he killed another man with a hammer.
Polk County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Calvin Michael Ross and 38-year-old Johnathon Michael Miller were arguing outside a residence Saturday night.
Witnesses told authorities they heard a thud and that Ross quickly went inside and into his room.
He allegedly told a roommate that Miller was on the ground and needed to be checked on.
Authorities found the victim lying on the ground unconscious with facial damage and head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ross is being charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and violation of pretrial conditions.
He was out of probation for an aggravated assault that took place in April.
