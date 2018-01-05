Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that the worst of the so-called bomb cyclone has passed, airports up and down the East Coast are getting back to business.
On Thursday, thousands of flights at airports up and down the East Coast were canceled. In New York alone, more than 800 flights were canceled. Here in South Florida, at Miami International and Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International more than 130 flights were canceled.
But as the sun rose on Friday, the airports reopened and stranded travelers were hopeful they could continue on their travels.
At Miami International, nearly 30 flights were taken off the books, mainly to destinations in the northeast. Ft. Lauderdale’s airport was reporting 25 cancellations as of 9 a.m.
American Airlines, which has a major hub in Miami, said travelers can expect delays and cancellations as they begin the process of resuming operations throughout the northeast. This includes moving aircraft to airports that were previously closed. They canceled more than 375 flights on Friday.
The best advice for anyone who has a flight out or is expecting an arrival is to check with the airline.